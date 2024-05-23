The phrase 'something for everyone' means more this week | State politics

THIS week is National Volunteer Week and it's a special moment to celebrate and thank our current volunteers as well as consider becoming a volunteer yourself.
There are over 4.3 million incredible volunteers across NSW who keep our communities connected, entertained, and supported. Their dedication and hard work are the backbone of our society.
Volunteer efforts not only make a difference in countless lives but also contribute a staggering $178 billion in value to our state.
For every dollar invested in volunteering, we see an impressive return of $5.50.
This year's National Volunteer Week theme is "Something for Everyone", highlighting that anyone can volunteer.
This theme is an invitation to explore the myriad of opportunities available, emphasising that there's a place for everyone in the world of volunteering.
Whether you're drawn to environmental causes, community outreach, education, or beyond, there's a place where your unique skills and interests can flourish.
Wear it Orange Wednesday also falls during Volunteer Week, on May 22, to support and celebrate our local SES volunteers.
Wear it Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) is an important reminder of the selflessness and generosity the SES give to our community especially in times of need.
We have faced an unprecedented number of natural disasters over the last few years, and with the help of these local heroes, we have made it through our darkest days.
On behalf of the entire community, I would like to express my gratitude to our SES volunteers, who put service above self all year-round.
I hope this week of volunteer awareness sparks a desire in many of us to join a local group or service and give back to the community we live in.
