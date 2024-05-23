Superstar Rue will do Bathurst and her country proud | Mayor's say

CONGRATULATIONS to Cushla Rue, who has been named in the Australian Under 23 football squad to take part in the Four Nations Tournament in Sweden later this month.
It is reward for her dedication to the sport.
We were thrilled to see Cushla on the pitch in front of a home crowd at the Wanderers versus Jets game hosted by Bathurst in February this year and I am sure there will be plenty of local interest in the upcoming tournament and Cushla's part in it.
The Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail has been recognised at the National Trust (NSW) Heritage awards.
The event was awarded a Highly Commended in the category of Events, Exhibitions and Tours and then awarded the prestigious President's Prize.
Council has partnered with a community-led committee over the last seven years to deliver the event and the collaboration has seen the event grow in popularity every year and become the most important heritage-focused event in the Central West of NSW.
Well done to everyone involved in this incredible event.
The ninth Earl Bathurst (aka Lord Bathurst) has granted access to his extensive family archives for new research into the colonial history of the town of Bathurst.
This unique opportunity has the potential to shed new light on Bathurst's colonial history, and the harsh realities of the resistance warfare by the Wiradyuri people.
The third Earl Bathurst was a powerful figure in Bathurst's development as Britain's Secretary of State for War and Colonies at the time Bathurst was founded in 1815.
He's also our town's namesake.
Lord Bathurst's archives contain extensive personal correspondence about amazing periods of world history.
It's probably fair to say these archives have not been forensically researched from an Australian perspective, let alone a colonial Bathurst view, so this could open a whole new field of fertile research about colonial Australia.
