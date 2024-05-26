Cool Climate judging panel is nothing to wine about: Renzaglia joins stellar lineup

IT'S BEEN running for a quarter of a century, and now entries are officially open for the 25th annual National Cool Climate Wine Show.
Each year, the show brings together a variety of cool climate wines to Bathurst to be closely assessed on their quality, in order to determine the best drops of the crops.
And the prestigious judging panel has been formally announced.
Among the lineup of guest judges for the event is local winemaker and viticulturist Sam Renzaglia, who will be attending as an associate judge.
He will be joining chief judge Russell Cody of McWilliams and Calabria Family Wines, panel members Geoff Alexander of Brown Brothers and Rob Mack of Aphelion Wines, and several other accomplished judges for the event.
And, having such an extensive array of judges is something that Mr Renzaglia said was very important for a wine show of this nature.
"It can be challenging ... it entails tasting a lot of wine, essentially between 70 to 100 a day, and depending on how many entries they get, it could be two or three days worth of judging," he said.
"You have to be able to reset every time and approach the next one like the last one, and context does have a lot to do with it.
"You can taste something that's really bad and then have something that is average after it, but the average one can end up looking very good relatively to the very bad one."
After the tasting, the judges make comments on each wine, and give them a score, before a callback process, which is of the utmost importance, considering the context of the tasting environment.
"We reconvene, and everyone discusses their scoring and you work through it, you kind of have a short list or wines that are either gold or silver, or that we want to have a look at," Mr Renzaglia said.
"Then we make a decision on what are the best wines on the table because often context has a lot to do with it, so it's important to take them out of the original context and put it in a new one."
And, though as an associate judge, Mr Renzaglia's scores aren't officially counted, he still has a say in the final deliberations.
And the thing that he is looking for in a quality wine? Balance.
"I think balance is the most important thing ... are the elements integrated nicely? Are they harmonious?," he said.
"Often the best wines are hard to actually pick apart because everything is so well balanced that nothing is sticking out."
The event, which will take place in Bathurst from August 19 to 24, will bring winemakers, viticulturists, and sommeliers from all over Australia to the region for the show.
And, despite having the opportunity to taste hundreds of wines during the course of the show, Mr Renzaglia said the event is also extremely important for developing contacts in the industry.
"It's also very nice socially, I get to spend a lot of time with wine makers and get some networking and some training by spending time with people a lot more senior, so as a wine maker it's very valuable," he said.
