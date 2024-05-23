A tale of two regions as we head into winter | Rural Notebook

MUM and dad were still on the farm and in their seventies. At midnight on a winter's night they woke to a commotion in the fowl house, so mum grabbed a torch and hurried out in her night dress. She found a five-foot snake sizing up the chooks, planted her foot on its neck and waited. Five minutes later, dad arrived fully dressed and said: "I needn't have hurried if I'd known you had him, love."