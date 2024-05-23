A tale of two regions as we head into winter | Rural Notebook

Our Central Tablelands is headed into winter in pastoral conditions that are probably described as average and surface water supplies are good enough to take livestock through many months.
In contrast, we read of real drought conditions in the Casterton district in western Victoria, where much of the region is described as "similar to some of the NSW Riverina at the height of the millennium drought".
A Hereford stud owner in the Paschendale area said, "I have never seen our country so bare, I could drop my contact lenses in the paddock and still find them. It's so bare".
ON a trip to Canberra last week, it was very obvious to see some great pastures that have been established during the past three years.
Those years gave us ideal conditions to re-establish pastures, update sheds, fences and houses and get back to a reasonable fertiliser program.
Importantly, the wet years coincided with peak markets at times and a lot of sons of the soil returned home to the family property.
In the Boorowa area, there are numerous mobs of traditional, Merryville-type sheep in view of main roads, who are excellent fine wool producers, suited to their district.
A bit further along, we saw mobs of deal purpose Merino ewes, very broad across hips and shoulders, plainer bodies and lots of lambs.
The industry needs each of these types to supply the elite Italian trade and to also provide young Merino ewes to support the first cross industry.
WITH continuing sales of livestock grazing properties to absentee owners for the production of timber plantations and carbon credits, we will see the gradual decline of much of the farm infrastructure that was built by generations of family farmers.
The prospect of carbon sequestration in soil and the value of carbon credits could cause increased viability of some properties that have been classed as marginal for generations.
If carbon credits could be gained for serrated tussock, wort, blackberry, box thorns, love grass, needle grass and Scotch thistles, then some parts of our district may be valuable.
While this comment may sound silly, there is a possibility that it may not be in the future.
FAIRLY widespread rain in NSW has delivered a nice rise in some cattle markets, with the best beef cows reaching 260c/kg at Wagga last week.
At that sale, 1052 cows averaged 1052/kg.
Feeddlotters dominated sales at Wagga for medium and heavy weight steers, 400kg and heavier steers averaging 350c/kg.
These sale quotes auger well for the continued confidence in beef cattle production that is so obvious in our district.
Mothering ability, ease of calving, and docility are hallmarks of female cattle and I think docility should be at the top of that list.
A FINAL reminder for this year's Merinolink Conference at Rydges, Mount Panorama-Wahluu on Wednesday, June 5.
It will be followed by a sire evaluation day on Thursday, June 6.
Details can be found by Google if you search for "Merinolink conference June 5".
Merino breeders and wool producers who attended these type of events at Bathurst last year were impressed by the information that was passed on by the industry speakers.
I think this is a don't miss event.
THE upcoming ban on live sheep exports has certainly been in the news spotlight in recent weeks, and the ban will commence in four years' time.
Western Australian producers will be most affected as their industry has centred on the breeding of quick-maturing animals that will fit the grid requirements, but there must be a spin off to producers in the eastern states even though the live trade is limited here.
The pros and cons of the live sheep trade are for industry experts to debate and there are some producers who are in favour of them.
SOME years ago a delegation from Bathurst Regional Council travelled South to inspect the covered saleyard complex in Pakenham, Victoria.
This trip was done at a crucial time as our council was deciding whether to update the Bathurst saleyards or abandon them and support a new regional complex.
The years have rolled by, the Pakenham saleyards will close within weeks and the Leongatha yards that are the largest in southern Victoria had to turn away more than 1000 head of cattle from their regular 6000 head store sale last week.
The operators of the Leongatha yards are facing update costs that probably were not budgeted for.
We must be pleased to have CTLX Carcoar.
A NUMBER of comments have come regarding my reference to the most valuable products that have come to the farmers' aid during my working lifetime.
Several readers have suggested that the arrival of the sheep vaccine, Gudair, had such a huge effect on the wool industry across the nation that it should top my list.
Others say that John Mules' surgical operation for the virtual prevention of fly strike in sheep was of great value.
We could rattle on forever about this subject but we should be really grateful for the modern world that we live in.
DESPITE the Australian dollar strengthening by 1 per cent against the US dollar during the week, the wool market managed to remain unchanged for the week with Merino fleece types up to 30ac/kg clean dearer than the previous week.
In USD terms, the market actually strengthened by 1.14 per cent.
Offerings are low at the moment with only 35,436 bales being offered for sale in week 46 and a 94 per cent clearance.
The AWEX four-week forecast shows low offerings for the next three weeks.
Week 47 of sales has an early estimated offering of 39,319 bales
MUM and dad were still on the farm and in their seventies. At midnight on a winter's night they woke to a commotion in the fowl house, so mum grabbed a torch and hurried out in her night dress. She found a five-foot snake sizing up the chooks, planted her foot on its neck and waited. Five minutes later, dad arrived fully dressed and said: "I needn't have hurried if I'd known you had him, love."
