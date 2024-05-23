'It was a stupid act': Woman gets drunk on beer and drives into parked car

A WOMAN who "stupidly" drove and crashed into a parked car after having a number of beers has been banned from driving for three months.
Emma Louise Gannon, 49, of Seymour Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents state police were patrolling William Street in Bathurst about 9.20pm on April 11, 2024 when they saw a silver sedan on Browning Street.
Police stopped behind the vehicle and noticed it had hit the parked Mazda in front of it, causing the vehicle to be shunted forward by about 10 to 15 metres.
Gannon, who was still in the driver's seat, was trying to start the car when she told police "it was me, I was just driving to go back to my house ... I've had a bit".
She said she didn't know she had hit the car ahead before she gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol.
Gannon was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she gave a second positive reading of 0.127.
While in custody, she said she had two to three schooners of full strength Tooheys New beer.
Police also say she was uncooperative and verbally abusive to officers.
"A STUPID act" is how a self-represented Gannon described her behaviour on the night after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis expressed disbelief about her reading.
"Either you have a particular vulnerability to alcohol or perhaps you were fooling yourself to think that's all you had to drink," Ms Ellis said.
Gannon was convicted, fined $600 and stripped of her licence for three months.
Once she finishes the disqualification period, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for one year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.