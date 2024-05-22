Free fun for families at the Bathurst Adventure Playground proved popular

LASER tag, a jumping castle, live entertainment, and more - that was just some of the fun that Bathurst families got to enjoy for free, in celebration of National Families Week.
All of the fun took place at the Free Family Fun Day, which was held on Saturday, May 18, at the Bathurst Adventure Playground on Durham Street.
Given how tough many families have been doing it at the moment, event organiser Ann-Maree Shaw was thrilled to see so many Bathurst families enjoying a day out without having to pull out the wallet.
Run by Centacare Central West and Orana [previously Centacare Bathurst], the Bathurst Family Day Out was held to celebrate the importance of families in the community, and celebrate the value they bring to the fabric of the city.
While in previous years the event has been held at Peace Park, due to the works being done in the area it was moved to the Adventure Playground.
And the change of venue proved no issue at all, with the event attracting a large crowd of locals ready to start their weekend with some free fun.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event and took some photos of the families having a great time.
