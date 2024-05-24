Man gets aggressive after fight over where to smoke inside home

A MAN who got physical over a spot to smoke and had to be locked in an area of a house while police were called has been sentenced.
Elliott Christopher Doyle of Sapphire Crescent, Kelso faced Bathurst Local Court on May 15, 2024 to plead guilty to two counts of assault and one charge of intimidation.
Documents tendered to the court state Doyle - who had drunk eight beers - was at a home in Duramana about 8.40pm on May 1, 2024 when he got into an argument about smoking in the house.
The 34-year-old told a man that he would lock the door before he continued to yell and scream in the victim's face, saying "that's right move down there you dumb c--t".
He then walked towards a second victim and kicked him in the shin and pushed him.
As Doyle began kicking a box in the hallway, a third victim told Doyle to stop so he grabbed her bedding and legs and tossed it.
Doyle was locked in a section of the house and called police.
Officers arrived a short time later and arrested Doyle, who denied all allegations despite police being given statements, photos and audio recordings of the entire incident.
He was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis said the assaults were "quite strong" as she read the details of the matter in open court.
Doyle was placed on a community correction order for 18 months with the condition he does 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.