Legacies live on: Pillars of Bathurst much more than a feature in the park

FOR THE past nine years, Bathurst has honoured the significant contributions of people who have died, allowing their legacies to live on.
Not only does the Pillars of Bathurst initiative recognise community members who have played an important part in the city, it's also humbling for family members to know that the person they loved made a lasting impact.
And, nominations for the initiative in 2024 are now open, with community members encouraged to put their submissions forward for anyone who they think made a major impact on Bathurst during their life.
One local family who know first-hand the significance of having a loved one honoured with a plaque is the Glen family.
The late Margaret Glen was awarded a plaque in 2018, for her contributions to conserving Bathurst heritage.
Conserving history is something Mrs Glen had always been passionate about, even when she lived in Scotland before moving to Bathurst, so to have her dedication acknowledged permanently in Bathurst is something her husband Jim Glen is humbled by.
"Undoubtedly we're very honoured because there's a limited number of pillars," Mr Glen said.
"We all feel very honoured, I like the concept of the pillars recognising people who are deceased who have contributed to the way the city is today and I'm sure Margaret would be very proud to be recognised in this way."
While everyone who receives a Pillars of Bathurst acknowledgement is incredibly deserving of the honour, it was quite serendipitous for Mrs Glen as she played a big role in the introduction of the pillars.
Having worked closely with council, and the appointed heritage adviser at the time, Mrs Glen made it her mission to save and preserve historical Bathurst buildings.
So, when she came across some cast-iron pillars that were left standing after the building around them burnt down, Ms Glen knew they could be repurposed.
"It just happened that these pillars were in the garden next door to us," Mr Glen said.
"It just so happened that one day Margaret was in conversation with the neighbour and she said I've got these pillars, so Margaret contacted council and persuaded them to buy the pillars.
"She didn't have a project in mind for them, she just wanted them to remain in Bathurst because they're part of Bathurst history. So they stayed in storage until someone came up with the idea of the pillars."
While the physical plaque spaces on the pillars are full, the Pillars of Bathurst project has continued in digital form.
Anyone who would like to nominate someone who played an important role in Bathurst during their lives is encouraged to visit the Pillars of Bathurst website for more information.
