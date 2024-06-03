'It can't be clinical': rare disease sparks discussion about future of care

IT'S a rare disease, and if you have it, you are likely to spend the rest of your days living in a clinical environment.
But Huntington's Australia and Vivability are talking about how they might be able to change that.
Huntington's disease is a progressive neurological disease that is inherited, with symptoms typically starting to present between the ages of 35 and 50 years.
The disease impacts movement, personal care, reasoning and the ability to make decisions.
There is no cure.
Representatives from Huntington's Australia were in the Central West in mid May for the High Tea 4 HD event in Orange, and the following day visited Vivability in Bathurst.
Vivability chief executive officer (CEO) Nick Packham said Vivability is "invested in the Huntington's space" through its accommodation services.
That was the main topic of conversation with Huntington's Australia CEO Lenni Duffield and chairman Chris Glasson.
"This was a good opportunity for Lenni and Chris to call in and talk to us about what we're doing for the few clients that we have from the Central West with Huntington's," Mr Packham said.
"... We've got a couple of people that live in our accommodation services. We certainly work with other people, and there's quite a lot of people in the Central West that have Huntington's."
He said there is a growing demand for the accommodation and other services from people with Huntington's and similar diseases.
"Huntington's is quite different from anything else that we do, but we're seeing a rise in the demand for services for people with degenerative neurological disease generally," Mr Packham said.
"Last week we had three referrals for people with MND that desperately need the services."
One of the issues that people with Huntington's face is that there's not a lot of accommodation available to cater to their specific needs outside of a clinical setting.
Ms Duffield said a campus has been built in Western Australia, and it's hoped similar sorts of facilities can be developed in other parts of the country, particularly Central West NSW.
This is becoming increasingly important, as there has been a "drastic" increase in the manifestations of people with Huntington's and other degenerative neurological diseases.
"What we do know, moving into the future, is that degenerative neurological conditions in Australia are going to cost the Australian economy more than cancer and heart disease combined," Ms Duffield said.
"It is quite a burden."
In addition to that, the federal government wants to move younger people out of residential aged care into more suitable accommodation.
It has set a target of having no one under the age of 65 living in residential aged care by January 1, 2025, except in exceptional circumstances.
Given most people with Huntington's become symptomatic in their 30s and 40s, Ms Duffield said they are the people likely to be affected.
"So, it is really important that, across Australia, we look at alternative, suitable accommodation options for people who are impacted, certainly, by Huntington's and any other degenerative neurological condition," she said.
For people with Huntington's, they need specialist care.
From her previous talks with Mr Packham, Ms Duffield is aware of the work Vivability does in regards to accommodation for people with disabilities.
"We're certainly interested in the work Nick does and keen to talk to him about it, because we've set up a Huntington's campus in Western Australia specifically looking at accommodation that is individually built for Huntington's clients and we need to do more in that space," she said.
She said it is important to have conversations about how to deliver accommodation that allows people to feel like they are at home, rather than in care.
"The accommodation has to be a home, has to be a home that the individual impacted by Huntington's can bring their family, where their family can feel comfortable in such a devastating situation," Ms Duffield said.
"We need to find the beautiful in this.
"It needs to have the photos on the fridge, it needs to have the books on the shelves. It can't be clinical."
While Mr Packham isn't committing Vivability to building a similar campus to the one in Western Australia, he said the organisation is open to providing new and innovative accommodation.
"We're keen to respond to the demand in the community for all sorts of services for people with disabilities,"
"We'd be keen on a pilot with Huntington's Australia to showcase what other services should be doing."
