Revealed: which Central West city has the worst drivers?

Here's a look at what is making news today.
Read about which Central West cities have the most negligent drivers.
The data comes as thousands of motorists across the region were rewarded as part of a state government demerit point return trial.
In other news, Hungry Jacks Bathurst could be about to undergo a massive refurbishment. Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain looks at what's in store for the fast-food restaurant.
And in sport, MacKillop College won two of its three games in the NSW Combined Catholic College's girls hockey championships on Tuesday. The championships are being held at Cooke Hockey Complex, and continue today.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
