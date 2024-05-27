'It's seeing your vision come to life': Sneak peek into progress at World Gym

A LOT can happen in a month. And, a lot has happened over the past four weeks in the Bathurst World Gym facility.
Since last August, the state-of-the-art fitness space has been getting prepared to be up-and-running, complete with group rooms, a creche, a Pilates room as well as a cafe and supplement shop.
When the Western Advocate last spoke with co-owners Hayden Mace and Clair Williams in April, the Kelso location was virtually an empty shell of a building.
The 2200-square-metre space on Pat O'Leary Drive was nothing but a vast expanse of potential, prospects and possibilities.
But now, construction is progressing along at a rapid pace.
"We are actually well ahead of schedule," Mr Mace said.
"The mezzanine is in and completed, all the floorboards are down, all the framing for all the walls of everything is in, and all the electrical cabling is done and all the plumbing is done.
"We're really just waiting for all of the walls to go up, and once the walls are up, we can obviously start painting and then fitting out the bathrooms and the joinery."
But, despite the rapid progress, Mr Mace said they are still unsure of an exact opening date.
However, he is hopeful that World Gym Bathurst will be able to officially open in mid-to-late June.
"We're trying to get it open for everyone as quick as we can," he said.
And, for the couple, seeing this progress is extremely exciting, as they have been there every step of the way.
They were instrumental in the design process, and were able to have the final say in exactly how the Bathurst World Gym would function.
"It's seeing your vision come to life, that's the exciting part, and seeing just how amazing it looks and how amazing it's going to be," Ms Williams said.
"When we looked at it and it was an empty centre, to now when it has walls and frames and things like that."
Since announcing that the new fitness facility would be opening in the area, the team has been inundated with positive support from the community.
This positivity is something that Ms Williams said meant the World to the couple, as even though the gym is part of a larger franchise, they're just two people with a passion for fitness.
"I think there is a little bit of a stigma that we are a big corporate that's coming into Bathurst, but we're not ... we just happen to own a franchise in Bathurst," she said.
This passion is what has led the pair to not only build a gym together, but build a life together.
After meeting at a World Gym, the pair are due to be married within a few weeks.
"We actually are getting married very soon ... and we have six kids between us, and two grandkids. We're just a family, and we love training and helping the community," Ms Williams said.
"We're invested emotionally, physically, mentally, we are invested."
