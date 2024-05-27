Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'It's seeing your vision come to life': Sneak peek into progress at World Gym

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 28 2024 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A LOT can happen in a month. And, a lot has happened over the past four weeks in the Bathurst World Gym facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.