Who we saw at the Combined Catholic College Hockey Championship

THE Cooke Hockey Complex in Kelso came alive this week as schools from across the state travelled to Bathurst for the 2024 NSW Combined Catholic College Hockey Schools Championships.
A lot of hockey was played throughout the week, with five fields being opened up for play, including two grass fields, providing another challenge to the games.
MacKillop College Bathurst were the only Bathurst school to compete, and had a huge day on Tuesday, including the birthday of goal-scorer Giann Willott.
"We don't usually go to any carnivals or other games throughout the year so this is the only chance we get to play as a school. It's really good to be able to put a team together," she said.
Western Advocate photographers were there on Tuesday to capture some of the action and smiling faces of visitors and locals to the area.
All the photos from the day can be found in the gallery above.
