Bathurst City comes up just short of Nyngan in pennants

Sunday May 19
Finals Zone Four Open Gender Pennants - Grade 5. Held at Nyngan on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th May.
Congratulations to the Nyngan Bowling Club's No.5 Teams on winning the above Qualifying Games.last weekend and to our No.5 Teams on finishing in second place.
Position - Club - For - Against - Score Diff - Score % - Points
1st. Nyngan 186 150 36 124 23.00
2nd. Bathurst 189 168 21 112.50 20.50
3rd. Condobolin 156 175 -19 89.14 11.00
4th. Baradine 159 197 - 38 80.71 5.50
Saturday 18th May
As our No. 5 Pennants teams were playing at Nyngan this weekend only 10 Club members, 2 regular bowlers, Sue Murray and Merle Stephens from the Majellan Bowling Club and our Most welcome visitors from near Geelong in Victoria, John and his wife Alison More. The 14 Bowlers formed One game of Social Triples and 2 Games of Social Pairs to be p[layed at The Greens on William.
Game No.1: In the Triples game, Skip. Jim Grives, Merle Stephens and Phillip Murray were leading 7 shots to 3 shots after the 7th end over Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, Sue Murray and Barry McPherson who were then down 16 shots to 7 shots after the 14th end. Team Rodenhuis then scored 3 shots to 2 shots, but were beaten by Team Grives 18 shots to 10 shots after the 18th end. (The winning margin was 8 shots)
Game No. 2: Our visiting bowlers from near Geelong in Victoria, Skip. John and Alison More, began brilliantly by leading 10 shots to One shot after the 7th end against Skip. Norm. Hayes and Annette McPherson, were then down 4 shots to 16 shots after the 14th end by John and Alison, who finished the best scoring 12 shots to 5 shots and were successful winning 28 shots to 9 shots after the 21st end over Norm. and Annette. John is in the Premier League in Victoria. (The winning margin was 19 shots)
Game No. 3: In this game, Skip. Joe Young was paired with his Brother, Robert, who plays at Ettalong on the Central Coast against Skip. Trevor Kellock and John McDonagh, who scored 3 shots on the 5th end to draw level with Joe and Robert at 6 shots all.Then, they scored 3 shots on the 9th end to level the scores at 9 shots all with Trevor and John, who won the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 11 shots to lead 20 shots to 9 shots after the 15th end. Then by scoring 6 shots to 7 shots Joe and Robert were defeated by Trevor and John, 26 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end. (A winning margin of 10 Shots)
The Jackpot margin was 11 shots and was not won.
Our Farewell to our Great Little Mate, Ray 'Shorty' Noonan
On last Wednesday, 15th May, 2024 at the Assumption Church in Mitre Street, Bathurst, we bid farewell to a great Australian Sportsman, our Ray 'Shorty' Noonan, although he was Small in Stature he was Giant in his Strength for his Fellow Man. Ray was a Loving Husband to Kay, a loving Father to Jasmine and his Two Grandsons, Brayden and Xaviar and his Son - Law, Warwick and Brother Peter.
It was wonderful to see so many of Ray's old Team mates and Players from Teams that played with and against him during his long and successful Sporting Career in all Sports, by forming The Great 'Guard of Honour' at his Funeral on Wednesday
Ray was always very proud of Brayden when he came from Canberra to spend his School holidays with his grandparents and when he played Lawn Bowls at the City with his Grandfather Ray, who had high expectations of Brayden's ability as a Lawn Bowler.
As a Natural Born Sportsman, Ray excelled when he played cricket, tennis, squash, football and lawn bowls. He represented Bathurst at the annual Country Week squash tournaments in Sydney for many many years.
By the Bowling Shark
Winter is coming and that was evident on Saturday with the cool breeze across the green. With some of the brave members taking their skills to chilly Oberon which was much colder than Bathurst. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 14 May 2024
Rink two: Bill Dawson, John Bosson and Max Elms were 8 all after 8 ends of play against Ron Hogan, Ross Transfield and Trevor Sharpham. The scores were level again on the 11th (10 all). Team Sharpham snuck home on the last two ends to win 23-22.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Colin Pickstone and Ron McGarry had a one way ride against Ron Hollebone, Greg Hallett and Peter Zylstra. Team McGarry was out to a 20-2 lead by the 9th and things didn't get much better for Team Zylstra who went down 32-8.
Rink four: Dick Graham, Glen Carter and Mick Foxall were 3 all after 4 ends against George Ballard, John Mackey and Darryl Shurmer. Team Foxall looked set for a big win but allowed the opposition back into the match to just get the win 22-17.
Rink five: Pewter Phegan, Josh Roberson and Peter Drew opened the scoring in their match against Jim Clark, Andrew Moffatt and Noel Witney. Team Drew allowed Team Witney gain some early momentum and went down 32-14.
Rink six: Terry Clark, Jim Russell and Terry Burke was out to a 9-0 lead by the 4th end against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Kevin Miller. Both teams were level on the 14th (13 all) and again on the 21 st (19 all). With the extra end Team Miller got the win 21-19.
Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Russ MacPherson and Paul Galvin trailed from the opening end against Darryl Howard, Bill Mackey and Tim Pickstone. Team Galvin just couldn't keep up and went down 22-15.
Rink eight: Ian Warren and Allan Clark was 6 all after 6 ends of play against Jake Shurmer and Dennis Harvey. The teams were also level on the 15th (13 all). The match came down to the wire with Team Harvey winning 21-20.
Wednesday 15 May 2024
Rink two: Judy Sharp and Merle Stephens lead from the 5th end against Deb Cox and Robyn Stenhouse. The teams were level on the 15th (15 all) with Team Stephens winning the match 19-17.
Rink three: Gayle Howard and Robyn Adams failed to start against Beryl Flanagan and Val Zylstra. Team Zylstra dominated from the 2 nd end and held on to win easily 26-12.
Saturday 18 May 2024
Rink two: Max Elms, Mick Foxall and Dave Josh were in trouble by the 8th being 11-3 down against Geoff Thorne, Ron McGarry and Mick McDonald. Team Josh played serious catch-up but still fell short in the end to go down 27-20.
Rink three: Ted Parker and Hugh Brennan had the lead for 12 ends until the match was levelled by the opposition of Jeff Adams and John Hobson (15 all). Team Hobson took over from then and got it done winning 25-19.
Rink four: Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Laci Koszta was 8 all after 7 ends of play against Robert Raithby, Darryl Howard and Tim Pickstone. Team Koszta fell behind from there and allowed Team Pickstone the win, 25-15.
Rink five: John Mackey (swing bowler), Dennis Harvey and Mick Sewell battled it out against John Mackey, Terry Clark and John Fogarty. Team Sewell had the balance of probabilities on his side to win the match 28-17.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan so, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
