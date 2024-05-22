Bathurst City comes up just short of Nyngan in pennants

Game No. 3: In this game, Skip. Joe Young was paired with his Brother, Robert, who plays at Ettalong on the Central Coast against Skip. Trevor Kellock and John McDonagh, who scored 3 shots on the 5th end to draw level with Joe and Robert at 6 shots all.Then, they scored 3 shots on the 9th end to level the scores at 9 shots all with Trevor and John, who won the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 11 shots to lead 20 shots to 9 shots after the 15th end. Then by scoring 6 shots to 7 shots Joe and Robert were defeated by Trevor and John, 26 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end. (A winning margin of 10 Shots)