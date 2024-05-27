Bell Conveyancing smashes fundraising goal for Biggest Morning Tea

"WE'LL be doing it again next year and we'll be going bigger and better." That's what owner of Bell Conveyancing and licensed conveyancer Kristy Bell told the Western Advocate after the 2023 Biggest Morning Tea.
And, the team certainly lived up to expectations.
The 2024 Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the Piper Street office was their biggest and best yet.
From 10am until 11:30am, the conveyancing firm hosted the event to raise much needed funds for the Cancer Council.
These funds will go towards vital cancer research, support services, prevention programs, and advocacy.
Last year, the morning tea raised $2200, with 50 people from around the community in attendance.
This year the goal was to raise $1000.
"With the cost-of-living crisis, we adjusted our goal to reflect how it is at the moment, and people just don't have spare money to give away," Ms Bell said.
But, regardless of the current economic climate, the team still managed to raise $3421.
And the result was something that Ms Bell was extremely proud of.
"Every little bit counts and obviously we are very grateful to be a part of any donations on the day. We're proud and we're grateful, and it's all for a cause that's close to our hearts," she said.
"We all know someone who has had it, or been impacted by it, or themselves have had it, so there were a lot of stories that went around today, and a lot of people attending who have been directly affected."
Ms Bell said she believed that the success of the event could be attributed to a record attendance, the addition of the Black Crow Coffee Van, live entertainment from Andy Nelson, special guests speakers from the Cancer Council and an astounding amount of tasty treats on offer.
"It was a record attendance of about 60, it was bigger and better," she said.
All the goodies on the day were whipped up by members of the Bell team, with around 50 sweet, savoury, and satisfying dishes up for grabs.
"Everyone had a list of contributions, and everyone had to do what they had last year and add an additional dish, so I had six dishes to make," Ms Bell said.
"We needed every single piece of food ... because last year we had heaps of leftovers, and this year we had barely any."
After smashing the goal set for 2024, Ms Bell said she wasn't sure what the new year would have in store, but there are plans to ensure the morning tea will be greater than ever before.
Those wishing to donate to the cause can still do so by visiting the Bell Conveyancing page on the Cancer Council website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.