Drunk driver calls cops on herself

Have a look at what is making news today.
A woman caught driving at Mount Panorama with a blood alcohol reading four-and-a-half times the legal limit has been sentenced. Read journalist Jay-Anna Sleeman's report on the case.
In other news, Bathurst business Get Hemmed is closing its doors. Alise McIntosh spoke with the owners to find out the reasons behind their decision and their plans for the future.
You can also read all about two local blokes doing their bit to help out one-year-old Huxley King, who was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumour.
And in sport, Bathurst Strength and Conditioning are gearing up for the second edition of the Bathurst Open Weightlifting Competition, and they're hoping things will be even bigger this time around.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
