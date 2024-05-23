Murder trial of homeless man found dead under bridge in 'rough' shelter begins

THE trial of the man accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in Bathurst nine years ago has begun.
A 15-person jury was empanelled on the first day of the 10-week trial of Stephen Shane Greenfield at Bathurst Supreme Court on May 22, 2024, who is charged with the murder of Reginald Mullaly.
An inquest found the 68-year-old was fatally stabbed in the chest while at his makeshift shelter under the Denison Bridge in Bathurst between September 16 and 21, 2015.
Greenfield pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Mullaly on May 5, 2023 before Justice Wilson.
Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau tendered various documents as exhibits during his two-hour opening address, including maps and photographs of various locations relevant to the alleged murder.
Mr Tabuteau informed the jury they would hear a number of people give evidence during the trial, including a man who had walked past Mr Mullaly about 3.30pm on September 19 - the day before he was found dead.
"The Crown's case is that it's entirely possible Mr Mullaly was alive as recently as Saturday afternoon (September 19) because of this sighting," Mr Tabuteau.
"You will hear this man finished his shift at Coles and headed home by foot which took him across the Denison Bridge. At the point of passing, he noticed on Mr Mullaly's face some grazes.
"He exchanged a brief greeting, asking 'how are you going? Are you ok?'. Mr Mullaly mumbled something in reply but it couldn't be made out."
Other evidence to be heard includes testimony from the two locals who found Mr Mullaly underneath the bridge on September 20, 2015 and alerted a nearby police officer, along with various store people who saw him in the days leading up to his death.
"Mr Mullaly was somebody who chose to live as a homeless person ... he was sleeping rough ... and he was a familiar sight to locals with a fairly clear routine," Mr Tabuteau said.
"He was observed lying in a semi-fetal position on his side with, in his left hand, a bloody serviette to his left eyebrow.
"You will hear when crime scene officers arrived at the scene, they saw blood splatterings which had been projected, and other blood stains ... with blood projected onto a shopping bag, a rock near his torso and another near his feet."
The defence, led by barrister Ian Nash, are yet to speak to the jury with Justice Richard Cavanagh adjourning the matter to 10am on May 23, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.