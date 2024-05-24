Why we must protect the Bathurst Winter Festival at all costs

WE'RE in an election year and one thing is for certain: whichever nine people find themselves in the Bathurst council chamber, they've got a tough job ahead.
There's the obvious question they will need to ponder, which is whether or not to pursue a special rate variation (SRV) at some point in the four-year term.
But, regardless of what decision they make on the SRV front, it's inevitable that further cuts to the council's budget will be required.
As the Western Advocate has reported, the Bathurst Winter Festival could be a victim.
It's highly unlikely the event would be scrapped altogether, but it might need to undergo significant change in order to bring down the deficit.
According to deputy mayor Ben Fry, the council spends far more on the winter festival than it makes.
While he won't reveal what the number is, he did say that the loss is in the six figures.
If there are to be any cuts to the festival, the council must be strategic about it.
The value of this event to the city cannot be understated.
The council might lose out financially, but there are financial benefits for the city's businesses and the local market stall holders who participate.
There's also the benefit of visitation, with the festival enticing people to the region and hopefully encouraging them to come back to see more of Bathurst.
And let's not forget about the enjoyment the festival brings, particularly for families who embrace the ice skating, the ferris wheel and all the other little activities that happen over those two weeks each year.
Tough decisions, yes, they must be made, but the council must tread carefully.
Bathurst has created something special with its winter festival, and other regional cities are watching.
You can see that in the number of winter festival-style events that have popped up on the calendar since the introduction of the Bathurst event in 2015, such as the Festival of W in Wagga Wagga.
And, did you know, Albury will hold its inaugural WinterGlow event in August, 2024?
"Discover a winter wonderland within Albury's CBD," Albury City Council said.
"Be sure to cozy up to the warmth of our roving performers who will weave their magic throughout the evening, enchanting and entertaining all who attend."
If our festival loses its appeal, you can bet other regional areas will notice and swoop in to see what they can take for themselves.
Yes, Bathurst council, make those tough decisions on your pathway to sustainability, but protect our winter festival at all costs.
Our loss would absolutely be another city's gain.
