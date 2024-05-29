'No-brainer' donation a 'game-changer' for the team at Boys to the Bush

STARTING the day with a hearty breakfast is an important part of the morning, but it's a luxury not all are afforded.
So, to help the boys in their care start the day on the right foot, Boys to the Bush Bathurst put on a breakfast of champions, giving the young guys a chance to start their day in a positive way - with a full stomach.
And, up until now, the breakfast has been funded by the not-for-profit organisation, which is why receiving a grant from Charles Sturt University (CSU) to fund the initiative for the next two school terms has left the team feeling over the moon.
"Some of these kids don't have breakfast, so for us to be able to pick them up and start their day with a bit of breakfast is a game-changer," Bathurst location manager Kurt Hancock said.
"It's something we've been doing out of our own pocket, but to have those funds there now to secure this for these young fellas and take the stress away from us is awesome.
"It helps get the guys together in the morning and start their day in a positive light, where they can engage with each other and our staff."
The $1000 donation came from the CSU Community University Partnerships Grant Program, which is designed to support the development of cultural, economic, sporting and related activities in the region.
It also aims to build higher education aspiration and awareness, particularly among young people in rural and regional communities.
CSU Bathurst director of external engagement Julia Andrews said when the Boys to the Bush application came across their desk, the decision to support the organisation was a no-brainer.
"It just blew us away," she said.
"This organisation is incredible and they're having a real effect on kids needing support."
Ms Andrews said the grant program is also a great way for the uni to engage more with the community.
At the donation handover on May 23, 2024, Ms Andrews spoke to one of the boys who expressed his desire to attend CSU and study nursing.
And it's stories like his which showcase why the grant program is so important.
"If they want to come to uni they absolutely can, they can do whatever they dream," Ms Andrews said.
"I was talking to one kid who is going to come and study nursing. They want to make a difference in the world.
"They've been in the system, have lived experience, and know that a good nurse can make a huge difference, so we said 'great, come up and we'll show you the nursing facilities and labs'."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole also attended the event, commending both Boys to the Bush and CSU Bathurst for the great work they do in the local community.
