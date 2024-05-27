Photos of everybody there was to see at the Bell Conveyancing Morning Tea

BREAD, pretzels, cheesecake, slices, fudge, cupcakes, fruit, tea, coffee - you name it, was all on offer at the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event hosted by Bell Conveyancing.
On Wednesday, May 22, the conveyancing team whipped up a spread of tasty treats to entice the masses, and it was all for a good cause.
The morning tea was held to raise much needed funds for cancer research, support services, prevention programs, education and advocacy.
And raise much needed funds they did - with more than $3400 being raised for the Cancer Council.
Approximately 60 people attended the event on the day, all in support of the cause that is close to the hearts of the team at Bell Conveyancing.
"We all know someone who has had it, or been impacted by it, or themselves have had it, so there were a lot of stories that went around today, and a lot of people attending who have been directly affected," owner of Bell Conveyancing Kristy Bell said.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event on the day and snapped some photos of those enjoying the special event.
Is there anybody that you can recognise from the above gallery?
For anybody wishing to donate to the cause, there's still time - you can do so by visiting the Bell Conveyancing page on the Cancer Council website.
