Plan an outing with your pooch to support RSPCA and prevent animal cruelty

THEY love you unconditionally, are loyal to the end, and will never betray you.
But who's there for the dogs of the community when their love and loyalty isn't reciprocated? The RSPCA.
So, to support the not-for-profit organisation in it's mission to end animal cruelty, Bathurst residents can put their sneakers on and join the 30th edition of the Million Paws Walk around the Macquarie River on May 26.
People in each state and territory around Australia will join forces, by joining the walk and supporting the RSPCA as the organisation continues to save innocent lives.
And for Bathurst residents, this will all begin from 11am at Bicentennial Park.
RSPCA Bathurst volunteer Margaret Gaal said not only is the walk for a great cause, it's also a chance to get outdoors with your pet - not just dogs - and spend some quality time with them and friends.
"Become a team, have fun and enjoy the time with their dogs and cats and other animals," Ms Gaal said.
"It's just a great day. To be able to be out with a dog, on a walk, during the day is a pleasure."
Tickets for the walk can be purchased on the Million Paws Walk website, with all of the money raised going to the Bathurst RSPCA.
Not only does the money raised help support the RSPCA to care for animals in need, but the local branch also helps community members who go to them needing some assistance with their pet's health.
So, it's more than just changing a neglected animal's life, it's also preventing the situation from arising in the first place and educating the community.
The Million Paws walk began in Queensland in 1994, with NSW jumping on board in 1997.
Bathurst joined the cause around 25 years ago, and there's now a walk in hundreds of cities and towns around Australia.
Over the 30-year history of the walk, more than 750,000 people and 400,000 pooches have joined the Million Paws Walk, with the initiative having accumulated $16 million during this time.
