From psychology student to published author: Jorja's whirlwind year

WHAT have Cambridge, Oxford and the New York libraries got in common?
They all house a copy of Bathurst woman Jorja Fawkner's first novel Cornelia Street.
The novel, which comes out on Friday, May 24, is Ms Fawkner's first, though she already has two more in the pipeline.
The book takes readers into the love story of Aurora, also known as Daisy, who is grappling with the haunting legacy of her parents' tragic murder-suicide and Rowan Daniels, a reserved cop seeking refuge from his own traumatic past.
Now living and studying psychological science on the Gold Coast, the 21-year-old is a graduate of MacKillop College.
Ms Fawkner said she wrote the book during some down time last year.
"I had a major surgery last year and was in bed for three weeks had nothing to do," she said.
"I had a dream one night and woke up at 2am. I've never done it before but I used voice memo to record the idea. I woke up the next day and I listened back to it and I thought that would be a good idea for a book," she said.
"I had nothing to do so I started to write it, but I'm the type of person if its not going anywhere, I'm not doing it.
"So I sent the first three chapters off to 16 publishers and got 12 requests back for a full manuscript," she said.
It then took her three months to finish the book.
"Everyday I was waking up at 6am going to bed at midnight, writing the whole time," she said.
"It just came really naturally, which was surprising to me, because normally I'm just reading.
"But during that whole time I didn't read a single book, which was crazy to me.
"I finished it and from the requests back I got eight offers for publication," she said.
She chose London publishing house Austin Macauley to publish and spent the next six months going back and forth editing what would become the final, 240-page book.
Her friend from school, Saige Davies, did the artwork, with the booking coming out May 24.
Ms Fawkner said the book will be available worldwide, with copies in Cambridge, Oxford and the New York libraries.
"I literally feel so ill about it," she laughed.
"I have so much anxiety about it.
"I actually feel it's weird.
"People ask me what do I do, I can't come out and say, 'I'm publishing a book'," she laughed.
She said she is already halfway through her second book, and is excited for how it will go.
In the meantime she will finish her degree and is looking at going to Scotland for a year.
"There's a writers retreat over there I'm interested in; I'd like to do a year of writing," she said.
"My goal is to by May next year to have my second book published and hopefully the third by the end of next year.
"After that, I don't know, I'll probably just keep writing."
She said having her book published is like a dream come true.
"My dream forever was to have my weirdly spelt Jorja Fawkner name on a book," she said.
"And literally when I opened up the box [of books] and saw my book for the first time I was so happy.
"It was the best thing ever."
The book is available online at Amazon and Nile, as well as other outlets, and will be in bookshops such as Dymocks and Angus and Robertson.
She is also hosting a Bathurst launch of the book on Saturday, May 25, at Dejorja and Co, beginning at 5.30pm.
She said it was surreal to have her book for sale.
"My cousin called me and pre-ordered a book off an Australian book site where I use to buy all my books when I was younger," Ms Fawkner said.
That particular website, incidentally, had sold out of its pre-order stocks by Tuesday.
"It's so crazy to look up my name and it says published author. That's crazy for me," she said.
