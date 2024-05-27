On the count of three ... you can be anything you want to be with hypnotherapy

"HYPNOSIS is absorbed attention," and now it's helping residents of Bathurst to overcome those habits they just can't shake.
Annie Walker, owner of Bathurst Hypnotherapy and certified clinical hypnotherapist, has been working her magic on the town for a number of years.
With decades of training and experience under her belt, she has helped hundreds of clients achieve their goals, whether they be quitting smoking, losing weight, or facing phobias or mental health concerns.
According to Ms Walker, hypnosis is a very safe, widely practised and recognised therapy, helping people to overcome their personal issues and challenges, all using the power of the mind.
The process starts by channelling the subconscious mind in order to shift negative practices.
"With hypnosis ... I facilitate a process whereby I am bypassing the conscious mind and then communicating with the unconscious mind, because that's where all your patterns and programs are run," she said.
"That's where all your memories are, your belief systems, your values ... 95 percent of all we do is at the unconscious mind, the feeling mind.
"So, when we can alter that and update it to a better way of doing things, then the conscious mind gets updated and we behave differently ... hypnosis is absorbed attention."
And for Bathurst Hypnotherapy client Leonie Macbeth, this process has changed her life.
Since her first consultation in October 2023, Ms Macbeth has completely altered her relationship with food.
This was done through a process called 'virtual gastric banding'.
"I wanted to lose some weight, which I have done. I've lost 20 kilos now," she said.
"Before I was constantly thinking, 'I need food, I need food, where's my next food coming from', but with this, and the virtual gastric banding, I eat something and then feel full and then not think about eating."
Unlike popular diet culture, Ms Macbeth said the whole process has been sustainable, relaxing and above all, successful.
"I feel really, really good," she said.
"I haven't felt deprived of food. I sleep better, and now I only feel compelled to eat three small plates a day."
But, these results don't just happen overnight. They are established following several sessions, which are tailored to the individual based on their needs.
And it all starts with a free 30-minute consultation, where Ms Walker can learn all about her clients and modify her programs accordingly.
For those looking for more information, Ms Walker said she would encourage anybody to visit her website or Facebook page.
