Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How a Sofala SES volunteer saved the life of a 10-month-old baby

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 28 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was the story of a stroke victim that encouraged Natalie Cole to join the State Emergency Service (SES), and soon after joining it was her who was saving someone's life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.