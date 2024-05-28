How a Sofala SES volunteer saved the life of a 10-month-old baby

IT was the story of a stroke victim that encouraged Natalie Cole to join the State Emergency Service (SES), and soon after joining it was her who was saving someone's life.
Ms Cole, who is now the commander of the Sofala SES unit, became a volunteer with the emergency organisation in 2015.
She had heard the story of a woman in her 50s who had suffered a stroke, but couldn't be airlifted because there were no SES members in Sofala who could light the ground up for a helicopter to land.
Instead, a road crew had to be sent to attend to the woman.
Thankfully, she survived, but it showed Ms Cole there was a real need for SES volunteers, and so she signed up in the hope that "something like that never happens again".
In November, 2016, it was Ms Cole who was able to prevent a tragedy for a Sofala family.
A 10-month-old boy was experiencing respiratory distress, prompting his mother to call triple zero.
Ms Cole was assigned by the NSW Ambulance Control Centre to provide care and, as a trained NSW Ambulance clinical volunteer, she was able to administer lifesaving medicine.
"In that moment, I thought, 'I'm so glad I've got these skills to help that little boy. If we waited for back up, I don't know that he would have made it'," she said.
"Our teams work so closely with NSW Ambulance. They provide us excellent training and support.
"Our teams can provide initial treatment to people until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrive."
Ms Cole recounted the story as part of National Volunteer Week.
While people are aware of the important job the SES does when it comes to storms, floods and other natural disasters, they often don't realise the breadth of volunteers' skills.
In remote and regional areas, volunteers provide lifesaving services as community first responders (CFR) in medical emergencies.
There are twelve NSW SES CFR units across the state, with Sofala being one of them.
Ms Cole encouraged people to consider volunteering with their nearest SES unit, saying the CFR units in particular make "a difference helping people in bad situations".
"It's a unique opportunity to gain clinical skills, help people on their worst day, and make that day slightly better for them. It's a great opportunity if you are keen to be challenged," she said.
Like her, her husband and two eldest daughters are also SES volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.