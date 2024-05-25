Out of the classroom and into the studio for budding journalists | Tuned In

THE team at 2MCE recently hosted Charles Sturt University (CSU) first year Bachelor of Communication students, who completed a class in our broadcast studio.
It was part of their subject, Writing and Producing for the Digital Age, where they learn about how media organisations identify audiences and create content and stories that engage, entertain and inform those audiences.
It was an engaging, hands-on experience for the students, who visited the radio station to find out about the planning and structure that goes into a radio show and also look at the technology and audio sources that bring a show to air.
Dr David Cameron, from the School of Information and Communication Studies, is an experienced radio broadcaster, who led the students through the hands-on class.
"The students were shown the different elements that make up a show like 2MCE Breakfast and how we serve our community audience," he said.
"2MCE provides our communication students with direct access to a working media organisation that connects theory with practice.
"The students stepped straight from the classroom into the studio and explored how a radio station shapes and creates content for its local audience."
The students also discovered some of the opportunities available for online content creation through radio, investigating how it is a vibrant multi-platform medium.
The experience at 2MCE highlights the integrated learning opportunities at the heart of Charles Sturt University's communication course that have made graduates sought after in media organisations across the country.
As a community radio broadcaster, we support a range of people who are interested in participating in local media and serving their community.
There is something for everyone on air at 2MCE.
We have a diverse line-up of programming for a range of age groups and community interests.
