Where the mayor stands on go-kart track DA

Here's a look at what is making news today.
Three years after a ruling by the then federal environment minister brought plans for a go-kart track to a grinding halt, Bathurst council will consider a development application (DA) for a new site.
Read about what mayor Jess Jennings said about the DA, which is being looked at by an independent assessor and is likely to come before the council in June.
In other news, this Sunday, support the not-for-profit RSPCA in its mission to end animal cruelty.
Bathurst residents can put their sneakers on and join the 30th edition of the Million Paws Walk around the Macquarie River on May 26.
And in sport, read all about the planned Peter McDonald Premiership meeting being delayed as investigations into the abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes continue.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.