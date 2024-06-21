Clean LIVin: How a 22-year-old found a fresh start, built a cleaning empire

YOU wouldn't think that there's a natural connection from carpentry to cleaning, but for Olivia Stewart, the link is what led her to landing her dream career.
At around 21 years old, Olivia Stewart was faced with the decision that most twenty-somethings reach at some point - 'what do I want to do with my life?'.
She had studied nursing, competed in a bodybuilding competition, worked in disability, and tried out carpentry.
But it was a combination of all her experiences that eventually led her to building her own business - Clean LIVin.
"So, it [Clean LIVin] began when I was doing disability work for five years. I love helping people, I studied nursing, I had done disability, and then I was a bit lost in finding what I wanted to do," Ms Stewart said.
"So, I actually did three months of carpentry and tried it. It didn't work out. But I loved the business parts of it and the invoicing and that sort of thing when I was watching the boss do it.
"So that kind of got put in my head and planted as a seed."
After putting down the tools, she decided to go back to work in disability, but began working as a cleaner as a side-hustle.
And that's when she became head over heels for the industry.
"Gradually I fell in love with it and was working night sifts in disability and day shifts cleaning by myself, and thought 'why not jump fully into it and start a business?'," she said.
Now, two years later, she has a fully fledged cleaning company, a warehouse, two work vans, eight members of staff and more than 100 clients on the books every month.
This involves cleaning for commercial, business and residential clients, as well as one-off end of lease cleans and builders cleans.
"And, because of my disability background of five years, the NDIS clients would be amazing to cater for," she said.
As well as this, Clean LIVin offers an organisation service, where the team can organise wardrobes, pantries, or general downsizing and decluttering.
But, it's not just about cleaning and organising for Ms Stewart.
"It started with zero money but 100 percent drive of wanting to make it work, and wanting to help people," she said."
"We don't just offer cleaning, and it's not just cleaning and organising. It's that feeling of coming home and it being stress free to be able to enjoy life."
And her customers being able to enjoy life becomes all the more achievable, as Ms Stewart only uses natural ingredients in her cleaning.
Unbeknownst to a lot of her clients, these ingredients are actually more effective than their chemical-filled counterparts.
"I love nature and I love getting out and doing my thing, so having clean chemicals that we use, it's giving back to my happy place, when I can go away and know that my environment is clean," she said.
"It's not only that, but I think a lot of people presume that things like bleach are going to be the best, but bleach actually only whitens mould, whereas vinegar kills mould."
Because nature is her happy place, when Ms Stewart isn't busy working, or running a business, she is spending her time outside.
And now she has turned her love for nature into a community movement.
Every Sunday, from 9am, she encourages locals to join the 'Clean LIVin walk', which is a 45-minute walk-and-talk session, with the course changing every month.
The combination of all of these achievements is something that Ms Stewart said she was pretty proud of.
"It's a pretty big accomplishment for being pretty young as well," she said.
"I'm a very old soul, and sometimes I have to step back and think to myself, 'I'm 24, and I've accomplished all this.' It's pretty amazing."
Now, her plans are to continue to grow and expand Clean LIVin, as it not only provides her with financial satisfaction, but also personal gratitude.
"For me, personally, it's the sheer satisfaction of walking away, knowing that you've made someones day in a small way, or a big way."
"Not only that, it also helps me, it's my calming and it's my relaxation."
