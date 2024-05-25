Fossil fuels still funded despite green energy transition plan | Eco news

ADVOCATES for a transition to a zero emissions future will have something to celebrate in last night's budget.
The $23 billion allocation for the Future Made in Australian plan indicates that the Albanese government has made the transition to a renewable future a priority.
To be spent over the next ten years, the package aims to help build a manufacturing and export industry powered by renewable energy.
The plan contains elements which are crucial if we are to do our bit to help solve the climate crisis.
The money allocated to Future Made in Australia will flow to large scale renewable energy industries such as renewable hydrogen, green metals, low carbon liquid fuels, processing critical minerals and manufacturing clean energy products such as solar panels.
The purpose of the funding is to underpin private investor and business confidence in building renewable manufacturing and export industries.
Funding will also be set aside for renewable energy agency support for the commercialisation of critical renewable energy technology, strengthening environmental approval practices, improved community engagement and economic transition support for workers and regions affected by the transition away from a dependence on a fossil fuel economy.
Funding will also be used for the development of a clean energy workforce through tertiary education courses and clean energy apprenticeships.
There will also be support for better consumer energy resources such as rooftop solar, home batteries and EV charging infrastructure.
And then they go and spoil it all by continuing to give serious public money to the coal and gas industries.
Particular examples of this are the fuel tax credit scheme and the funding provided for carbon capture and storage, which is a technology that is hitherto unproven.
Continuing to pursue it only will serve to prolong our preoccupation with fossil fuels.
As Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive officer Kelly O'Shanassy says: "It makes sense to fund industries that help us solve climate change, not the industries that got us into this mess in the first place. Propping up fossil fuel industries with public money is bad for the climate and isn't doing anything to relieve the cost-of-living pressures."
The Future Made in Australia plan is not perfect, but it represents a genuine opportunity to transition to a net zero future.
Now is not the time to continue to support the fossil fuel industry with public money.
