Learn the surprising ins-and-outs of Parliament when the roadshow stops by

IF you have an interest in state politics, here's your chance to find out more.
This year marks the bicentenary of the NSW Legislative Council and to celebrate, the Parliament of NSW is hitting the road.
Bathurst has been chosen as one of six regional centres across the state to host a special outreach roadshow on May 29 and 30.
Headlining the roadshow is a series of free community workshops on all things democracy, representation and participation in NSW.
From how laws are made, to the committee inquiries into issues affecting communities across the state, participants will learn the surprising ins-and-outs of Parliament from the very people who keep the wheels turning at the Legislative Council.
In recognition of the strong public sector presence in Bathurst and surrounds, government employees will have the opportunity to enrol in a half-day Legislative Council in Practice seminar on May 30.
This covers practical information on how the Legislative Council exercises its functions as a house of review.
The roadshow also includes a public speaking competition for senior school students and a youth forum on May 29.
This suite of events will provide the region's young people with the valuable networks and platform to support them as future leaders and as a voice for their community.
President of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin MLC, said that this year's bicentenary of the Legislative Council - Australia's very first legislature - presents a fantastic opportunity engage regional communities in forging democracy's future in NSW.
"Our vibrant regions are the heart and soul of democracy in NSW, whether through councils, schools, community groups, small businesses or youth organisations," he said.
"With this special community event, we hope to show the Bathurst community the many opportunities for their voices to be part of the democratic process beyond voting."
The free community workshops will be held on Thursday, 30 May at Mount Panorama Pit Complex.
Various session times are available, with each workshop running for one hour.
To make a booking, visit the NSW Parliament Regional Roadshow listing for Bathurst on the EventBrite website.
