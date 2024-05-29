Celebrating Chifley Police District's outstanding cops and contributors

MOST police officers don't like the spotlight, but they were nudged into it on May 22, 2024 at the Chifley Police District awards ceremony.
The annual awards recognise police officers, staff and civilians who have made significant contributions to their community through their work with the police force.
The biggest honour to be handed out is the Paul Quinn Award, named after the sergeant who was killed in the line of duty in March, 1986.
It was Senior Constable Lisa Anderson who was named the recipient for 2024.
Other honours handed out included the National Police Service Medal, the NSW Police Medal, and the Commissioner's Certificate of Merit.
Police officers were joined at the ceremony by some of their colleagues and family members.
After official proceedings concluded, there was an opportunity to enjoy morning tea at the Bathurst Panthers Club.
Scroll through the photos to see who we spotted there and, for more photos of people receiving their awards, see the news story on our website.
