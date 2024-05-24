Dual celebrations coming up for Giants on special day at George Park

ONE of the biggest days of the AFL Central West regular season will be that extra bit more special for the Bathurst Giants senior women's side when they run onto the field at George Park 1 this round.
The club will celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round with special 10 year anniversary jerseys, and the first person to run onto the field sporting the design will be Katie Kennedy in her 100th senior game.
Kennedy has been the heart and soul of the Giants side since their debut in the AFL Central West women's competition in 2018, going on to be a three-time premiership winning captain for the club and a Giant of the Year recipient.
The skipper is looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere on a huge day for the club.
"I've been playing senior footy since 2015 and I wouldn't change anything about the journey to this point," she said.
"There's so many great memories and amazing people that I've met along the way. I've met some of my best friends ever at the Giants while playing footy.
"Indigenous round is one of my favourite rounds because it's so good to see so many people coming together to celebrate something that's so important.
"I love that our jersey this is year is all about celebrating our female leaders at the club because it's so important that we continue creating a pathway from girls coming through into senior football."
Giants will come into the weekend's game against the Cowra Blues fresh off a bye week, and prior to that they picked up a tough win over the Orange Tigers, which got them on the board for 2024.
Giants player Hailee Taylor, who has been one of driving forces behind the yearly celebrations at the club, can't wait to get on the field.
"It's probably my favourite round every season and I didn't get to play it last year, because I was off for the year, so I'm pumped to get back into it," she said.
"It's great to have the juniors involved this year by wearing shorts, which means we've got involvement across the whole club. I'm excited for both Saturday and Sunday."
Taylor said that this year's jerseys celebrate multiple facets of the Giants club.
"Sarah Levett, who is Wiradjuri and Gandangara, did the design this year. The words on it represent the number 10 in Wiradjuri: 'Marra Marra'," she said.
"That represents 10 years of the Bathurst Giants and it also has strong representation for the women role models in our club, and the knowledge they pass on to the younger generation.
"We're really lucky to have so many positive female role models in this club. Our juniors are very female dominated as well, which is great to see in what's been a male-dominated sport."
The artist's note from Levett states that the 10 rings represent the decade of the Giants' experience while the 'U' shapes are for the women's role models at the club.
First bounce in the Giants vs Cowra game will be at 12.30pm, with the men's game against the Dubbo Demons to follow at 2.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.