Emily Keith a little emotional after amazing Biggest Morning Tea turnout

KNOWING first-hand the grief cancer causes patients, those left behind and even those who survive, a Bathurst resident decided to do her bit to support the Cancer Council.
Westpoint Pharmacy hosted it's first Biggest Morning Tea event since new owner Tu Anh Vo took over, with store manager Emily Keith making it her mission to get the idea up and running.
Having lost family members to cancer, most recently her beloved aunt, Ms Keith was very passionate about supporting the national fundraiser.
"It's a horrible disease," she said.
"We are living in a time where things are getting worse, they're not getting better and we'd like it to get better.
"Everyone is looking for a positive hope, and I think if we can just keep looking for those ways to stay positive and stay on top of things and work together. Every little bit counts."
Not entirely sure what to expect heading into the event, Ms Keith said whatever they could raise would be great, but if $2000 is reached she'd be over the moon.
It's fair to say her expectations were blown out of the water, with the tally sitting at more than $2500 after the morning tea, with more donations continuing to flow in from people who couldn't make the morning tea on the day.
The Westpoint community really rallied together to support the morning tea, with other businesses in the complex donating items for the silent auction.
And, the broader community also jumped on board, putting on their cooking aprons, pulling out the whisk and getting busy in the kitchen to donate some sweet treats to the morning tea.
Ms Keith said the turnout and the support made her a bit emotional, and she's very grateful to every person and business who contributed.
Whether that was through donating food, prizes, $100 or 50 cents, it all makes a difference.
"It's really lovely to see the turnout ... to see so many people here just fills my heart with so much happiness," she said.
"I don't think there's one person in this room who hasn't in some way been impacted by cancer, whether it's a family member, a friend, or themselves personally."
The Westpoint Pharmacy Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser was one of many hosted in Bathurst, with all of the money raised going Cancer Council.
