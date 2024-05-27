'Un-Australian': Outrage over potential turbine damage to loved Anzac trees

THERE are concerns that irreparable damage may be caused to an avenue of 100-year-old Anzac memorial trees at O'Connell as massive turbines are hauled through the village on the way to a proposed wind farm further south.
The company behind the proposed Paling Yards Wind Farm, though, says that while "contact (from a few millimetres to under one metre) is expected with leaves and branch tip of ten of the trees, no material damage" will be caused.
The First World War Anzac Memorial Avenue is a feature of the northern approach to O'Connell that received $16,000 in funding from the NSW Government as recently as February 2023 for propagation, preservation and care.
But there are worries about the effect on the trees if 47 wind turbines, with 240-metre tall blades, are transported through the village from Newcastle to the wind farm site between Oberon and Taralga.
Madrid-based energy company Global Power Generation Australia (GPGA) is behind the proposed Paling Yards Wind Farm, which has yet to be approved.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said any move to trim the trees to allow the blades to pass through would be "un-Australian".
"To touch those memorial trees would be devastating ... These trees are a living, breathing memorial," he said.
"I think it sends a message to the community that these foreign companies will do anything at any cost to any community to try and get their projects up.
"It's not good enough. They need to find somewhere else to put these projects and to leave these memories alone."
The outrage is shared by Oberon RSL Sub-Branch president Bill Wilcox, who has referred to a possible "desecration" of the Anzac memorial site.
"If you start cutting branches and trimming them down, they're not going to recover, it's going to kill them. In years to come, there's going to be nothing," Mr Wilcox said.
"You're not going to go to Sydney and knock down Hyde Park, you're not going to go to Canberra and knock down the memorial there. The trees were put there for a reason. Why can't they stay as they are?
"I'm not against the wind farms, but there's got to be some place they can put them that's not going to cause so much grief to people."
In its May development update, after commissioning what were described as "very detailed" LiDAR (light detection and ranging) surveys in February, GPGA said that "while contact (from a few millimetres to under one metre) is expected with leaves and branch tip of ten of the trees, no material damage" will be caused to the avenue.
The update said GPGA, in consultation with Veteran Affairs, had agreed to monitoring and reporting recommendations to protect the avenue and a detailed report will be lodged.
According to the update, the site - which is 30 kilometres north of Taralga and 60 kilometres south of Oberon - was chosen because of its consistent and strong winds suitable for grid connection and road accessibility.
The Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) group has put a recommendation to Oberon Council to have the trees, planted in 1925, placed on the State Heritage Register.
Following an ordinary council meeting on May 21, 2024, mayor Mark Kellam said the council is reviewing documents prior to making a decision on putting an interim heritage order in place.
According to the council, the memorial area is protected under the declared Urban Conservation Area, which is a legislative and existing provision under the NSW Government planning instruments.
The protection means any proponent that wishes to undertake development within or through the area would need to demonstrate what they are proposing will have minimal to no impact.
"Our community got together and paid to engage a heritage consultant to prepare a report, which has been delivered to council ... because at the moment council isn't supporting their community," OAWT treasurer and Oberon farmer Frank O'Connor said.
"We're hoping [council] will act on it because if they do, they can place an interim heritage order immediately which would give the community, O'Connell residents, the descendants of Anzacs who live locally confidence there's fair balance in what's going to happen.
"If it were a statue, it would be hands off, but the trees are the memorial and they need to be protected."
Meanwhile, an investigation permit has been granted to TagEnergy and Stromlo Energy by the Forestry Corporation of NSW for a potential wind farm in the Black Springs state pine forest.
The Western Advocate understands the providers are "acutely aware" of the concerns held about the memorial.
"They have a very good understanding that they need to find technical solutions to address that concern," Renewable Energy Program Director at Forestry Corp Mike Beardsell said.
"We understand the companies that we've issued these investigation permits to have to get out to the community and understand concerns and address them, and this is very much at the top of their radar.
"They'll be looking forward to working through this as part of their community engagement process."
GPGA was contacted for comment, but had not provided a statement at time of publication.
