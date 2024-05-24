Traffic affected on Mitchell Highway following car-motorcycle crash

A MAN in his 20s is being assessed by paramedics following an accident on a busy roundabout.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Mitchell Highway and Bradwardine Road at about 3.45pm on Friday, May 24 following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said one road crew was deployed and remained at the scene as of 4.15pm.
Paramedics are assessing a man in his 20s, who is understood to have been the motorcyclist involved in the accident.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was conscious and talking to paramedics, but did not have any information available as to what injuries he might have sustained.
They were unaware if any other patients were being assessed.
Motorists in the vicinity of the Mitchell Highway and Bradwardine Road should expect delays on Friday afternoon as traffic has been affected by the incident.
Fire and Rescue NSW had also been called to the scene, but have since departed.
