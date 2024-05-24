Positive drug test result for show horse

Here's a look at what is making news today.
A urine sample from one of the horses competing in the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show has returned a positive test for a prohibited substance. While the result is obviously disappointing, Bathurst AH&P Association secretary Brett Kenworthy said the association is looking at it as a positive, saying the testing process reminds people the society takes a fair competition in all exhibits seriously.
In other news, read about former MacKillop College student Jorja Fawkner's foray into publishing. Her first novel was published on May 24, and on Saturday May 25, she will be at Dejorja and Co for the Bathurst launch, which kicks off at 5.30pm.
And in sport read all about one of the biggest days of the AFL Central West regular season, where Katie Kennedy will play in her 100th senior game.
Have a great weekend.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
