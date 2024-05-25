Damage detected on Evans Bridge, crews en route to perform emergency works

CREWS from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) are heading to the Evans Bridge at Kelso to carry out emergency works after reports of damage on Saturday morning.
The left westbound lane has been closed and traffic control is in place to divert motorists into the right lane.
As a result, traffic is banking up on the approach to the Bathurst CBD.
A spokesperson for TfNSW said the emergency works are required to repair the metal expansion joint in the concrete bridge.
They said one of the "metal fingers" in the joint is sticking up, which presents a danger to vehicles travelling in the left westbound lane.
"One of those fingers has lifted up about three centimetres and it was just causing a bit of a hazard for motorists crossing the bridge, so we've closed the lane while we get crews on site to rectify the issue," they said.
"It is just a bit of metal sticking up from the expansion joint that we don't want cars running over and risking puncturing tyres."
While traffic control is in place, as of 12.30pm, the crews that will repair the joint have not yet arrived on site.
The TfNSW spokesperson said the affected lane on Evans Bridge will likely remain closed until around 3pm or 4pm on Saturday, May 25.
For updates, check the Live Traffic website.
