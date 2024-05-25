A not so great day at the races, and my last | Letter

MY wife and I decided to go to the races at Tyers Park on Anzac Day.
We arrived at the track at 12.40pm.
The first race was at about 1.30pm.
We were greeted with a queue of no less than 80 metres. Unbelievable.
We are RSL members, so entry was free.
When we finally reached the gate at approximately 1.15pm, a gentleman wanted my hand to put a blue wrist band on it.
I asked, "What's this for?", and he said it was "to let the bar know your over 18".
Unbelievable. I'm 66 years old.
We finally got inside and settled down.
I went to get my wife and I a wine and beer at the bar.
The queue was worse than at the gate, the wait at least one hour. Unbelievable.
Lucky I took some water in my cooler bag.
The organisers had the VIP marquee on the front lawn. Unbelievable.
If you were lucky enough to get seating in the stand, you couldn't see the horses up the straight until the last 40 metres or so.
Then they had the bookmakers down near the outside running rail in front of the winning post with their umbrellas up, taking out more of your view. Unbelievable.
To top off a great day, security chased me as I left to check my cooler bag and make sure I wasn't taking alcohol out. Unbelievable.
My days at Tyers Park are done. Never again.
