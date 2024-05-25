Solution to the flag debate is not as simple as some might think | Letter

REVEREND Bob Smith requests our incoming Governor-General endorse "one flag, not three" and "Australia Day, not Invasion Day".
Until a new flag is designed that includes the traditional owners of the lands and seas, and is supported by a majority of Australians, I think we have to accept three flags.
Similarly, Australia Day represents to many the beginning of a whole lot of things that were, to a large extent, discriminatory and destructive - thus Invasion Day.
The Union Jack, now in the corner of our flag, was until 1954 the standard under which those harms were committed.
While I would somewhat agree with Reverend Smith's comment that "our world is constantly under threat by those who would cause division and war and tear down what many, for freedom, have given their lives to protect", climate change is just as likely to be the driver in the future.
Retaining traditional symbols, such as our current flag, doesn't necessarily prepare us to meet future challenges.
Many soldiers, whose service and sacrifice we solemnly and proudly remember on ANZAC day, effectively fought for the foreign policy of England or the United States.
Freedom is not exclusively an English or American value; indeed some of their conflicts have been an attempt to extinguish the freedom of others.
Whatever our views on symbols such as the flag and special days, I implore us all to be cautious of simplistic solutions, especially when cloaked in patriotism.
