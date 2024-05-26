A little map reading guides the way forward | Letter

IN recent weeks, two interactive maps of Australia have been created which show the risk from heatwaves by region and how low-income households in those regions could benefit from home energy upgrades.
The first map is created by the Australian Climate Service and uses age and health status, built and social environment, and access to cooling and health services to rate regions according to one of five categories from lower risk to higher risk.
Bathurst and much of the Calare electorate, for example, is categorised as medium to medium-high risk.
The second map developed by Climateworks for the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) found that on average energy efficiency, electrification, and solar could save low-income households thousands of dollars per year - a strong argument for the federal government to establish a national fund to subsidise home energy upgrades for low-income housing in the May budget.
The map reveals that over 30,000 low-income households in the Calare electorate would save on average over $3000 per house and over $2500 per apartment while reducing CO2 emissions by over 60,000 tonnes each year.
A national home energy upgrade program would help those struggling most with the cost of living while assisting the nation to meet its 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target.
A clear win-win.
