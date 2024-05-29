New garden project to help people struggling to put food on the table

A LITTLE vege garden could make a big difference for people who are homeless or just down on their luck.
Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) and the Bathurst Uniting Church, with support from Atco, have built a vege garden at the back of the church's car park.
The first plants were placed into the ground in late May, with more plantings to occur later in the year when the weather warms up.
BUSS' assistant to the coordinator Ben Greig said the vege garden will support a number of initiatives.
First, it will be used to teach people basic gardening skills, particularly how to grow produce in a small space.
Mr Greig said, with the right knowledge, skills and effort, this can help people to lower their grocery bills.
The produce generated from the garden can then be used in the Fry Pan Warriors cooking program that BUSS runs.
"We're hoping that will be a really special part, being able to say to people, 'You grew this and now you've cooked it'," Mr Greig said.
There will also be opportunities for people experiencing homelessness or disadvantage to pick some produce that they can take away with them.
"A number of our clients with BUSS don't have either stable housing or they have housing that you can't put a garden in, and so this is a really great way for people who have some experience with gardens to share a little bit of know-how with people who are really keen to be able to get in and hopefully grow some food for themselves," Mr Greig said.
He said gardening can be very therapeutic, and people can gain those benefits from the garden in addition to the produce itself.
Given the winter months have arrived, there's only a small selection of vegetables and herbs that have been planted.
In the ground at the moment are peas, onions, cabbage, silverbeet, strawberries, brussels sprouts, and thyme.
Mr Greig said the plan is to have clients of BUSS help in the garden with either fortnightly or monthly weeding and maintenance sessions.
The sessions will occur after the SMART program, where people recovering from addiction get the support they need in a group setting.
