Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

New garden project to help people struggling to put food on the table

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 29 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A LITTLE vege garden could make a big difference for people who are homeless or just down on their luck.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.