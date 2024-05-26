Tigers showcase their talent: Bloomfield's 14s a cut above at Bathurst

THE Bloomfield Tigers' hot offence provided some much needed heat during Sunday morning's foggy Group 10 Under 14s Girls Tackle contest at the Bathurst Sportsground.
The Tigers continued their strong start to the inaugural season of the girls competition with a 52-10 victory over Bathurst Panthers Pink.
Emerson Booty scored four tries for the visitors while April Gardiner and Quincy Roberts each scored twice.
Fullback Mackenzie Thornberry picked up a well deserved solo try in the second half after being instrumental in many of the Tigers' tries throughout the game.
There were glimpses of great football from the home side - who scored a try at the start of each half through Zanthe Rozema and Amber Thackeray - though their edge defence buckled under pressure from the Tigers.
Assistant Bloomfield coach Martin Power said there's already plenty of tackle experience across the park in his side.
"They're going really well. They do a lot of touch footy together as well, which helps them out a lot," he said.
"These girls all play for the Vipers too. There's not many new players to rugby league in this side.
"They've brought over a lot of experience from that spring competition and it shows."
Rozema got the Panthers off to a great start when she ran across the Tigers defensive line and found the space she needed to crash over for a try.
However, Booty got a quick reply and Roberts found space down the right wing to push the score out to 8-4.
Quick hands then put Booty into space for a converted try and Roberts added another six points before half-time when she produced a perfect copy of her earlier try.
Panthers got things back to 20-10 early in the new half when Thackeray dived across the line from dummy half and Lacey McKinnon added the extras with the boot.
It didn't take long for the Tigers to get back up field as Booty soon completed a hat-trick.
Thornberry then made a sharp move out of dummy half to catch the Panthers defence off guard, as she bolted past half way and left her opponents in her wake.
Gardiner showed her versatility in her two tries - using her pace to run around the defence for her opening points and then picking the gap from close range to find her second try.
Alex Sharpe also added her name to the try scorers list in a dominant half of football from the Tigers.
Booty picked up her fourth try in style, using her footwork to pick her way through the middle of the field and run 40 metres down the field for the final points of the game.
In the day's other game at the Sportsground the Mudgee Dragons beat the Panthers Black side 18-10.
