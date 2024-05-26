They came, they saw, they walked: paws and feet combine in support of RSPCA

DOGS of all shapes and sizes have done their bit to support the RSPCA, and so did their humans.
The Million Paws Walk was held in Bathurst on May 26, 2024 in what was the 30th year of the beloved fundraiser.
RSPCA Bathurst volunteer Margaret Gaal said the crowd was bigger this year than it was in 2023.
While the official total says just over 100 dogs took part, it was obvious there were even more present, with many people bringing multiple dogs along to participate.
Ms Gaal said she was "extremely pleased" with the turnout.
She never doubted there would be a lot of support for the event on Sunday, even though it was a cold and overcast morning down by the Macquarie River-Wambuul.
"This is a typical morning down here," she said.
She believes a big part of why people love the Million Paws Walk is that it's an event the whole family can come to.
"They can be with their pets. Pets are family members," Ms Gaal said.
But the event is about more than just spending time together as you walk the dog.
It's also a fundraiser for the RSPCA, one of the largest animal welfare charities in Australia.
While the Million Paws Walk is only 30 years old, the RSPCA's history dates back to 1871 when a public meeting was held to discuss the ill treatment of horses in Victoria.
Ms Gaal said money raised at the Million Paws Walk through registrations, donations and the raffle would go towards supporting the things the RSPCA does in its communities.
That includes the pet desexing program, which makes the procedure accessible to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
"We assist low-income people a lot," Ms Gaal said.
She said it's important for all animals that aren't going to be used for breeding to be desexed, as well as vaccinated and microchipped.
