Land sales prove a point about 'sugar hits'

Good morning and welcome to Monday.
Today, you can read about councillor Marg Hogan's thoughts on the recent ballot draw for the Windy 1100 subdivision.
She has warned against relying on "sugar hits" before and the disappointing results demonstrate why the council needs a budget boost that's sustainable.
In other news, the Million Paws Walk was held on Sunday. You can read about how it went and see our first photos from the event, with more to come.
And, in sport, find out about the Bloomfield Tigers' 52-10 victory over Bathurst Panthers Pink at Bathurst Sportsground.
Have a great day,
Rachel Chamberlain, senior journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.