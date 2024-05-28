Who we spotted ready to take a stroll for the Million Paws Walk

IT didn't matter that it was cold, or that the sunshine had yet to break through the thick clouds and fog; people just wanted to do their part.
The Million Paws Walk was held in Bathurst on May 26, 2024.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the RSPCA that has been happening nationwide for 30 years.
It's an opportunity to bring the whole family, including pets, down to the Macquarie River-Wambuul for a walk with other animal lovers.
Importantly, the Million Paws Walk raises vital funds for the RSPCA so the animal welfare charity can deliver its programs, such as pet desexing, in communities like Bathurst.
There was a great turnout for the event in 2024, which was said to have attracted more people and pets than it did in the previous year.
Scroll through the photos above to see who we spotted getting ready to participate in the Million Paws Walk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.