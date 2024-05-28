Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Who we spotted ready to take a stroll for the Million Paws Walk

Updated May 28 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT didn't matter that it was cold, or that the sunshine had yet to break through the thick clouds and fog; people just wanted to do their part.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.