Kits for accommodation crisis: everything a person shouldn't need, but does

AS the temperature plummets, the number of people reaching out for help is rising.
The homelessness crisis in Bathurst is only getting worse amid skyrocketing cost of living, which is exacerbating a severe lack of housing.
The Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) has been supporting homeless and disadvantaged people since its inception in 2018, and now the organisation has increased its response.
It is now offering a free comprehensive accommodation kit for people who don't have a safe and warm place to sleep.
The kit has been designed to suit the freezing Bathurst winters, where it is quite common for the temperature to slip well below zero degrees Celsius.
Included in the kit is a tent, a sleeping bag suitable for below-zero temperatures, an air mattress with pump, and a lamp.
While BUSS has provided kits in the past, they've never included all these items.
The expanded kits have been made possible thanks to a $2000 donation from the Bathurst branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA).
The CWA already sponsors the Fry Pan Warriors cooking skills program.
When BUSS approached the CWA about using some of those funds to make accommodation kits, the CWA instead opted to make an additional donation.
"We do manage to raise quite a lot of funds and it gives us a lot of joy to spread that into the town," CWA member Annette Traise said.
Each accommodation kit costs $160 to make, but it is given away for free to people experiencing homelessness.
BUSS coordinator Julie Fry said the quality of the gear will keep people dry and warm in the depths of winter.
"Ideally, I think all of us would much rather people have a solid roof over their heads, but it's impossible for us at this level to do that," she said.
"At least we feel like we can keep them dry and warm.
"It's not a brilliant response to homelessness, but it's some response."
Ms Fry said the number of people turning to the organisation for assistance is increasing.
The organisation is, on average, giving away one accommodation kit a week, and the numbers are expected to grow now that winter is here.
In addition to that, the various programs BUSS runs are seeing a jump in participation.
"Most of our programs are seeing an increase of about 50 per cent this year," Ms Fry said.
"We're seeing a much greater demand."
The increase could be, in part, because more people are becoming aware of what BUSS does, but it's believed to be primarily the result of difficult economic circumstances.
"Obviously, cost of living pressures, but I think here in Bathurst it's also the lack of appropriate housing," she said.
"You can't even begin to imagine until you meet this person, that person, that person, that person who can't get a house. It just seems enormous."
She said there is little housing stock available, with high rents attached, which is forcing a lot of people out on the streets.
"And it doesn't take much, it can be a couple of missed rental payments and you're out on the street, and then you've got a bad rental history and no one's going to give you one of the scare things available," Ms Fry said.
The evidence of that can be seen around Bathurst, with more tents popping up in different locations.
Ms Fry said there are also a lot more people sleeping in cars who have nowhere else to go, and BUSS is even seeing instances of multiple people sleeping in one car.
Typically, it's just single people who utilise that option, but in one case, there was a couple who reached out to BUSS for support.
"Sleeping in a car is usually a single person, but this was a couple that have not been able to find accommodation anywhere," Ms Fry said.
"Sometimes it's not just a matter of money, it's the fact that there isn't anything available or in a reasonable price.
"That's when the tents become really important."
BUSS is continuing to help people facing disadvantage in whatever way they can.
Every service the organisation provides is free of charge, which is made possible thanks to people who volunteer their time and the donations from businesses and groups in the community.
"People are never charged, so donations, like those from the CWA, are so important for us to continue to give stuff away free, to feed people without charge, to be able to provide warm clothes, to teach gardening skills, to teach cooking skills," Ms Fry said.
"Community donations just make that happen."
