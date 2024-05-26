Western Advocate
Streets ahead: Latest Lotto win has Keppel newsagency celebrating

Updated May 27 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 9:27am
KEPPEL Street Newsagency is celebrating its latest Lotto good news after a Bathurst man won just over $100,000 on Friday.

