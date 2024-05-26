Streets ahead: Latest Lotto win has Keppel newsagency celebrating

KEPPEL Street Newsagency is celebrating its latest Lotto good news after a Bathurst man won just over $100,000 on Friday.
"I've been waiting for this call for a long time," the man told an official from The Lott when he was informed of his win.
"I've been buying lottery tickets for 30 years.
"Every week on my way to work, I buy a lottery ticket. I won $100 once - that's the most I've won.
"I appreciate your phone call. You bring great news. I can't wait to knock off a large chunk from my mortgage. It won't wipe it out completely, but it will go a long way.
"I'm just at work now, but I'll be having a few beers this afternoon to celebrate."
The Bathurst man held the first prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10852 on Friday, May 24 and, in addition to his $100,000 prize, also received a consolation prize of $1000.
The latest win comes after Keppel Street Newsagency was only one number off reaching the $150 million Powerball in January this year.
With a syndicate of 200 people, the store won a second division prize of $165,620 in the $150 million lotto, with each individual taking home $930.
Keppel Street Newsagency owner Urvish Damwala said he was pleased to hear the latest good news for Bathurst.
"We're really happy for our winner. He was very excited when he came into the store and said after 30 years he'd finally cracked it," he said.
"We took over the business in 2023, and since then, we've sold three major syndicate winning entries and this Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry.
"We're hoping for more wins from here in the near future."
Local winners in recent years.
In 2023, 117 Lucky Lotteries first prize and jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $20.6 million.
