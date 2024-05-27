GALLERY: Giants celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls round with two thrilling wins

A GREAT day of celebration at George Park 1 was made all the greater for the Bathurst Giants as their senior women's and men's tier one sides came away with victories on Sir Doug Nicholls round.
The women's side, sporting special jerseys for the Indigenous round, came away 6.5 (41) to 3.4 (22) victors over the Cowra Blues.
Giants' Hailee Taylor said it was awesome to see all three clubs at the ground fully embracing the day.
"It was a great day and the visiting clubs, Cowra and Dubbo, really got around our club celebrating Indigenous round," she said.
"We had a nice smoking ceremony. The women's jerseys looked unreal. It was also great seeing all the club's teams wearing the Indigenous shorts as well.
"We ended up raising 3,735 from auctioning off our jerseys on Saturday night. That's really good given we have a young club who are still at school and uni.
"That money goes back into our Indigenous development fund, which we use for this round each year, and we've also been supplying local primary schools with jerseys so they can compete in the Paul Kelly Cup.
"We've had a great uptick in juniors from Kelso and South Bathurst who have started playing for the Giants as a result of the money from that fund."
Taylor and Katie Kennedy each scored twice for the Giants in their victory.
It wasn't the 100th senior game that captain-coach Kennedy pictured, as she came off the field with a rib injury.
"We were very lucky in the first half to get a few goals up on them before Katie got injured," Taylor said.
"They came out hard in the second half on us and it ended up being a very close game."
The Giants senior men's tier one side will come into derby round with momentum on their side after scoring their second victory of the year.
Player-coach Sam Sloan was named best on ground for the hosts as he kicked six goals in the 14.8 (92) to 11.9 (75) win.
Giants built up a solid 30-point buffer at the main break but were outscored by the Demons five goals to three in the third quarter to send the game to an exciting conclusion.
Each side could manage only two goals in a tough final quarter showdown.
"We didn't play as well as we wanted to. We got the job done but it was probably one of the sloppiest wins I've been involved in," player-coach Sloan said.
"They took it to us the whole game. We played good in patches but we'd take our foot off the pedal at times.
"Zac Yandle went out with concussion in the third quarter and he's probably been our best player this year. We were getting belted in the midfield and we had no answer.
"Full credit goes to Dubbo and it's something we need to work on going forward. Ultimately everyone contributed really well and fought right to the end, and Jimmy Kennedy had a huge last quarter that probably singlehandedly saved the game for us."
Meanwhile, the Bathurst Bushrangers continue their brilliant start to the season with a thumping 28.16 (184) to 5.6 (36) victory away to the Orange Tigers.
In one of the most dominant halves of football in recent times the Bushrangers raced out to a 15.12 (102) to 1.3 (9) lead at half-time.
Eleven different goal scorers contributed to the massive win for the visitors, with the best of them being Tim Hunter (seven goals).
It brings Hunter's goal tally for the season to 14, putting him level with Sloan.
Hunter's teammate Hugh Templeton sits just behind the pair on 13 after his three goal haul against the Tigers.
The trio all come together in round six for the second Bathurst derby of the season, at George Park 2.
