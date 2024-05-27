Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

'For the body it feels like 300': Glasson celebrates century with win over Emus

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 30 2024 - 2:53pm, first published May 27 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CELEBRATING a 100th first grade Blowes Cup appearance with a heart stopping success against your biggest rival - does it get any better than that?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.