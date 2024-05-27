'We're facing deportation': Locals rally for Anam owners to stay in Australia

AFTER living and working in Bathurst for ten years, a local family is facing deportation to Vietnam.
But, all hope is not lost, thanks to a recent inundation of community support.
The family of four first moved to the area in 2014 under a working visa, which was received via a sponsorship.
Since then, Thanh Duc Nguyen has been working alongside his mother, father, and younger brother at Bathurst's only Vietnamese restaurant - Anam - in which they recently took ownership.
"We came here ten years ago with our working visa, my mum got sponsored as a chef," Mr Nguyen said.
"We came here as a family, and six years ago when we started applying for our permanent residency ... but a mistake was made, and because of that my family lost their nomination and now we have been refused our application."
Due to this refusal, the family filed an appeal to the Federal Court with the hopes to plead their case.
"But after that, we're facing deportation," Mr Nguyen said.
"That's the worst case scenario: my whole family will be deported from Australia."
This would mean that Mr Nguyen and his family would be forced to return to Vietnam, where they would have no jobs, no home, and no future.
"It's very stressful for sure, and very frustrating. I just keep thinking about the future and what it would be like for us as a family," he said.
And with no date in sight for a federal court hearing to prevent this, the family has turned to the community for support.
On May 19, an online petition was created, rallying for the family to remain in Australia.
Less than two weeks after its creation, it has already garnered more than 13,000 virtual signatures, along with thousands of likes, comments and shares across social media platforms.
"The community has given us huge support. I couldn't imagine that when I started the petition itself, and it's been really heartwarming and it's been making us feel really grateful," Mr Nguyen said.
Among those who have shared the petition, is Independent Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
The MP has since contacted the Minister for Home Affairs and the Minister of Immigration, pleading for a formal investigation to be undertaken, so that the Nguyen family can remain in Australia.
With this, Mr Nguyen and his family have found a new hope.
"Our hope is in the ministers' hands at the moment. With the support from the community, we may have the chance to have the ministers' intervene in our case and we may have a better result," he said.
"I cannot say it's guaranteed to be a good result, but I can say that our hope is alive. Our hope is building every day and growing stronger and stronger."
With the support of these ministers, there is a chance that the Anam owners will be able to remain in Australia, and that they will be able to do so without attending a Federal Court hearing.
Avoiding this hearing would save them thousands of dollars, and countless hours of stress.
It's a decision that won't be made lightly, but it is one that Mr Nguyen said that he and his family are seriously considering.
But, regardless of this, he said he was still very hopeful for intervention from the ministers'.
And with the support from the community, especially Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who shared the petition online, and local activists Juanita Kwok and Pauline Graf, the family remains optimistic for a positive result.
In the meantime, Mr Nguyen said he and his family were still committed to serving quality Vietnamese food to the Bathurst community, as means to say thank you for the continued support for the family's plight.
"We're always happy and we're always proud to serve the customers and make them happy and satisfied. That's one of the best parts of my work, and it is for my parents as well," Mr Nguyen said.
