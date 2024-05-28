Your look inside the 'incredible' ball where elegant debutantes dazzled

Twenty-three debutantes and their partners looked darling as their elegance and grace was on display at the 45th annual Bathurst Highland Society Debutante Ball.
Students from Bathurst High School, Scots All Saints College and MacKillop College were in attendance at the event held on May 25, 2024 at Bathurst Panthers.
After dedicating nine weeks to learning Scottish Highland dances, the debs were presented to guests of honour Bishop Richard Hurford OAM and Christine Hurford.
Then they danced the night away with entertainment from the Canobolas Pipe Band and Valley School of Dance.
Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan described the night as a "great success", attributing the "incredible" event to the work done by the committee, led by Marion Pearce.
"In the modern age, this event is designed to thank and congratulate the young women and men for their service to the community and to society in all the many ways they contribute," Mr Morgan said.
"And to reassure them that there are many who care deeply for them as they approach their final year of school and all the pressure that it may bring."
Each year the society raises funds from the event, with this year generating around $4000 to be donated to the radiation bus service run by Bathurst Community Transport.
Mr Morgan said the society has raised a quarter of a million dollars for Bathurst charities over the past 45 years.
"I would like to thank everyone involved in this magnificent, successful and enjoyable enterprise in 2024," Mr Morgan said.
