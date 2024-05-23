Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

While communities benefit, so do the volunteers

By Interagency
Updated May 27 2024 - 10:12am, first published May 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda, Melinda and Terisa at The Neighbourhood Centre. Picture supplied
Linda, Melinda and Terisa at The Neighbourhood Centre. Picture supplied

THE Neighbourhood Centre has just celebrated National Volunteers Week but we recognise and celebrate our volunteer team every day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.